Thermoformed Plastics Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends and Development till 2030

Thermoformed Plastics Industry Overview

The global thermoformed plastics market size was estimated at USD 13.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period. Globally, the increasing demand for these products in the healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging sector is projected to be a key factor driving the market growth during the projection period.

The thermoforming process involves the fabrication of plastic sheets by heating them, to convert them into a bendable form that can be molded into the desired shape as per the customer’s specifications. More recently, thermoformed plastics are being used as a metal replacement using the heavy gauge process, which provides applications in industries such as transportation, industrial equipment, aerospace, kiosks, and medical devices.

In the medical industry, thermoformed plastics are used in the manufacturing of diagnostic systems, accessories, and medical plants. Thermoforming includes a manufacturing process of converting a two-dimensional thermo polymer into a three-dimensional shape. In the pharmaceutical industry, thermoformed plastics are used for products such as prefilled syringes, pharmaceutical bottles, and medical electronics, as well as for capsules and tablet packing such as blister packaging.

Thermoformed plastics are widely used to produce lightweight vehicles due to their properties such as lightweight, durability, and strength. The growing automotive industry, coupled with the regulations favoring light vehicle usage, is expected to benefit the thermoformed plastics demand across the globe. However, volatile raw material costs associated with thermoformed plastics are anticipated to pose hindrances in terms of profitability.

In 2021, food packaging dominated the application segment of the thermoforming plastics industry. The growing demand for packaged mineral water, milk, carbonated drinks, and fruit juice is projected to boost the segment. In addition, a large number of consumers are moving from unpacked to packaged food items, thus propelling the growth of the thermoformed plastics market. In addition, increasing retail store businesses such as convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets are projected to propel the food packaging industry, which is expected to fuel the demand for thermoformed plastics.

Thermoformed Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermoformed plastics market on the basis of product, process, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bio-degradable Polymers Polyethylene (PE) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) Polystyrene (PS) Polypropylene (PP)

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Plug Assist Forming Thick Gauge Thermoforming Thin Gauge Thermoforming Vacuum snapback

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Healthcare & Medical Food Packaging Electrical & Electronics Automotive Construction Consumer Goods & Appliances

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Thermoformed Plastics market include

Pactiv LLC

Genpak LLC

Sonoco Products Company

CM Packaging

Placon Corporation

Anchor Packaging LLC

Brentwood Industries

Greiner Packaging GmbH

Dongguan Ditai Plastic Products Co., Ltd

Palram Americas Ltd.

