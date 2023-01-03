Product Engineering Services Market Is Expected To Register A Staggering CAGR Of 10% By 2029

CITY, Country, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Global demand for product engineering services is expected to bring in revenues worth US$26 billion by the end of 2019, according to new research from Fact.MR. Profits are particularly supported by the growing demand for shorter product life cycles. , with the dramatic increase in new product launches across various industries, there is very likely a myriad of opportunities underway for vendors of product engineering services. Software and product development and engineering services play a central role in the IT and telecom sector, according to the report.

Fact.MR research shows that while product engineering services are relatively new to some small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), a significant number have already opted for outsourced product engineering services to improve operational efficiency. I’m here. Small businesses are likely to generate significant traction for product engineering services in the coming years due to the improved customer experience and cost savings benefits of these services.

Combined 3/5 stake in IT & Telecom & Healthcare

According to a Fact.MR report, the increasing need of organizations to ease the “time to market” (TTM) cycle is a key determinant driving the growth of the product engineering services market. While the need for speed continues to grow, many industries, especially IT, telecoms, and healthcare, are heavily outsourcing their product engineering needs. The study estimates that demand from the IT and telecom and healthcare verticals will collectively account for a 60% revenue share in the product engineering services market in the next few years.

High penalties for developing erroneous products have never been higher, and the study shows that rising manufacturing costs are increasingly squeezing company margins. Considering the fact that companies that get their products to market faster by shortening their product development cycles are more likely to survive, it underscores the growing demand for product engineering services.

The study believes that the consumer electronics industry creates lucrative opportunities for product engineering service providers as companies increasingly focus on improving customer satisfaction and improving competitiveness. Demand for smarter home appliances is skyrocketing, especially in developed countries, increasing the market value of product engineering services in regions such as North America and Europe.

The research shows that rapidly expanding digital technologies are likely to significantly transform product engineering services. Advanced technology disciplines including DevOps, Agile, and other digital technologies are shaping different sections of our product engineering services for the better. Demand for product maintenance services is expected to soar through 2029 as more companies transform their product offerings in line with emerging digital technologies. The future technology landscape is likely to be shaped as companies increasingly focus on building their own digital platforms. Software product engineering services.

According to this study, the highly dynamic and evolving nature of the market and the rapid changes in customer needs and changes in product demand in line with technological advancements are increasing the demand for product engineering services. With companies facing tremendous pressure to continually evaluate their existing product lines and consider how to upgrade their products and keep them in sync with customer preferences, product engineering services will continue to be a major focus of his attention through 2029. will collect

A Fact.MR study presents a long-term outlook for the product engineering services market from 2019 to 2029. The product engineering services market is expected to register a staggering CAGR of up to 10% by 2029.

