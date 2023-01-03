Global Sales of Electric Car Charger Is Estimated To Reach A CAGR of 16% by 2032

The global electric car charger market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% and rapidly scale from its current valuation of $2.5 billion to $ 11 billion by the end of 2032.

An electric charger is a device that assists in the transfer of electricity from the mains to electric vehicles, such as battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Many types of electric chargers, including inductive, AC, and DC chargers, have been created for use in home charging, workplace charging, and public or commercial charging.

competitive landscape

The global electric car battery charger market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several major market competitors. To enhance their position and increase their market share, these market players are continuously engaging in numerous development tactics like new product launches and partnerships.

Bel Power Solutions released the BCL25-700-8 in January 2021, a bi-directional on-board charger that can connect up to four charging units in parallel and has an efficiency of over 94%. According to Bel Power, this charger can be connected to a charging station or directly to the grid to charge electric vehicle batteries.

Brusa Elektronik improved first generation wireless charging in January 2021, enabling electric car drivers to charge traction batteries of vehicles with capacities between 3.7 and 11 kW.

Main companies profiled:

Delphi Automotive LLP

Lear Corporation

LG electronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla Inc

Schumacher Electric Company

CTEK Holding AB

Ficosa International S.A.

Clore Automotive LLC

Current Ways Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Synergia IES

Meta Sistemi SPA

Key segments of the electric car charger industry research

By vehicle type: Battery electric vehicles Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles Hybrid electric vehicles

By type of recharge: Automatic Manual

By charger type: Floating magazines Smart chargers Trickle charger

By battery capacity: Fino a 12V 12V-48V Above 48V



Questionnaire Answers in the Electric Car Charger Market Report Include:

How has the electric car charger market grown?

What is the present and future prospect of the global electric car charger based on the region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the electric car charger?

Why is the electric car charger consumption the highest in the region?

In which year is the segment expected to surpass the segment?

What sets the Fact.MR report apart from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as EVOLVE (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report has been specially created to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Car Charger market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a definite way to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every little aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Electric Car Charger market, thereby making it different and special from other reports.

Visualize: Authors involved in the research activities have visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that key market stakeholders have an overview and help them take certain steps to ensure continued growth during the forecast period.

Overcoming: The report examines the points that can prove to be an Achilles heel for the Electric Car Charger market and helps in making strategies to overcome the obstacles that could hinder the growth of the Electric Car Charger market.

Leverage: The electric car charger market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for increasing the growth rate. Fact.MR covers all points that key stakeholders can leverage.

Verification: Research is carried out systematically to ensure validation of all aspects covered in the report. All points are double checked and verified thoroughly to avoid defects and false information.

Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholders in eradicating all the hurdles standing between the growth rate and the Electric Car Charger Market.

