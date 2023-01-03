Market Capitalization Of Vehicle Tracking Systems Is Expected To Reach $21.7 Billion By 2032

CITY, Country, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent Fact.MR study on the Vehicle Tracking Systems market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently driving the growth of the market. This report explains key dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for major market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players connected with the Vehicle Tracking System offering.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Vehicle Tracking Systems market during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution and supply chain analysis in the regional markets.

The global vehicle tracking systems market is anticipated to grow steadily at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032 . In 2022, the market cap is expected to be $21.7 billion .

Important segments covered in Vehicle Tracking Systems market report

By vehicle type: car tracking system Tracking system for light commercial vehicles Tracking system for heavy commercial vehicles

According to end use: Transportation & Logistics Design & Manufacturing aviation retail trade Government & Defense

By technology type: GPS/Satellite GPRS/cellular network Dual modes

By Type : Active vehicle tracking system Passive Vehicle Tracking System

By component: Vehicle Tracking System Hardware OBD Device/Tracker and Advance Tracker Standalone tracker Vehicle Tracking System Software performance management vehicle diagnostics Fleet analysis and reporting Driver behavior monitoring

By region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



competitive landscape

Based on the various end-use applications, the major market players intend to offer Fleet Management Solutions, Location Solutions, and Communication Solutions. They have also created a diverse portfolio that is constantly updated through research and innovation to deliver high quality items. Most companies gain a competitive advantage in the global marketplace by introducing new and innovative products or features.

Geotab has developed fleet maintenance software that analyzes data to identify potential and critical engine problems and prioritize repairs. The program focuses on analyzing data from engines and other parts using sensors to identify potential problems. The software then sends a detailed record of the device issue to fleet owners. This helps the fleet owner to optimize their time management and reduce repair costs. The software also alerts the owner to potential wear and tear caused by hard driving, infrequent maintenance and inclement weather.

has developed fleet maintenance software that analyzes data to identify potential and critical engine problems and prioritize repairs. The program focuses on analyzing data from engines and other parts using sensors to identify potential problems. The software then sends a detailed record of the device issue to fleet owners. This helps the fleet owner to optimize their time management and reduce repair costs. The software also alerts the owner to potential wear and tear caused by hard driving, infrequent maintenance and inclement weather. Teltonika has developed a vehicle tracking device that supports NB IoT and LTE M1 connectivity and is integrated with Bluetooth to connect with other devices and low-energy sensors so that the ground support truck can be easily tracked. Sensors help collect combined and processed data with site specifics to enable precise monitoring without inconsistencies. Bluetooth low energy radio transmitter beacons are also used to track the interior locations of airport fleet vehicles, aiding in theft prevention and reducing asset search time.

In-depth competitive analysis

The report highlights leading vehicle tracking system providers with their detailed profiles. Important and up-to-date data on market players that mainly offer Vehicle Tracking Systems has been provided with the help of detailed dashboard view. The market share analysis provided in the report and the comparison of prominent players enables the readers of the report to take preemptive steps to further develop their business.

The report includes company profiles that contain vital information such as product portfolios and key strategies, as well as comprehensive SWOT analysis for each player. Company visibility is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, providing readers with actionable insights to aid in thoughtfully portraying market status and predicting the level of competition in the vehicle tracking system space.

