Axis India has geared up the exhibition stage in ELECRAMA 2023

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Axis India is gearing up to rub its shoulders with the country’s top electrical component manufacturing brands in ELECRAMA 2023. Elecrama has always been the largest congregation of India’s Power Sector, Electrical & allied Electronics industry ecosystem. This national meet of the electrical industry’s top brands will be held from 18th to 22nd February 2023 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Axis has been associated with Elecrama for more than 20 years. Elecrama 2023 marks the return of India’s flagship Electrical Industry exhibition since its cancellation due to Covid. As one of the largest exporters of electrical hardware from India and a member of the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) – Axis is excited to exhibit again at Elecrama 2023. With high hopes, the team of Axis India is all set to flaunt its flagship electrical components and designs and make a mark again.

For two decades, Axis India has been catering to the various requirements of the electrical industry in India and more than 70 countries worldwide. This year, the team expects to meet and surpass the expectations of the electrical companies and organizations that need such flagship products.

Axis India products have been designed following the best outcomes of vivid research and testing. The products are then tested and certified by the regulatory authorities of India and countries such as ISO, BSI, UL, CSA, IEC, NFC Standards, ERDA, etc.

The exhibition of the patented electrical products developed by Axis India was witnessed by over 300,000 participants and spectators in 2020. This year, the crowd is expected to make a new record.

The allotted exhibition points in ELECRAMA 2023 for Axis India are Hall 9 and Stall H9K9. Admirers, companies, and organizations will find the top executives of this electrical magnate present with its infirmary to display and explain the latest innovations in this field. More than 12 top-brass executives, technical professionals, directors, and sales marketing team members will be there to answer queries.

Stay tuned for the latest update on ELECRAMA 2023 and the participation of Axis India. Visit https://axis-india.com/ for more information.

About the company:

Axis India is the leading Indian Manufacturer & Exporter of a wide range of Electrical Components used in Electrical Installations and in the Equipment Building industry. Their main customer base consists of Distributors/Wholesalers of Electrical Products, Electrical Contractors & Installers, Equipment Manufacturers, Maintenance Companies and Government Authorities.