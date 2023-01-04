QV BABY & EUREKA DIGITAL WIN GLOBAL BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

QV Baby and Eureka Digital have just been announced as winners of the Outstanding Social Media Campaign category at the 2022 Global Business Excellence Awards.

The Global Business Excellence Awards pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector, focusing on financial results, innovation, customer, employee, investor and community benefits.

Commenting on QV baby & Eureka Digital, the winners in the Outstanding Social Media Campaign category, the chairman of the judges said: “Congratulations to QV Baby brand and its digital marketing agency Eureka Digital for running a brilliant social media campaign for QV Baby skincare products in the Middle East countries. Using the emotive slogan ‘Skin to heart’ to emphasis the bonding process between mother and baby and educational videos, QV baby’s campaign on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube won the attention of millions of viewers and boosted sales significantly compared to the year before. This is an incredible achievement for a skincare brand from an Australian company in an overcrowded market.”

Upon receiving the award, Ahmed Samy – CEO of Eureka Digital said: “I’m so happy with this award which is our second one this year and coincidently the second one for QV baby too. That would never be achieved except for the great collaboration between us, team’s creativity, dedication and support.”

The Global Business Excellence Awards are one of the world’s highest profile awards and winning this accolade speaks volumes about QV Baby and Eureka Digital. Due to their high profiles, the Awards attract a wide range of entries from across the world, from large international PLCs and public sector organisations to dynamic and innovative companies. The winners all have one thing in common – they are truly outstanding at what they do.