The Soliman Firm Shares Their Founding Story

Costa Mesa, CA, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Soliman Firm is pleased to announce that they’re sharing their founding story to tell why the founding attorney, Steven Soliman, became a lawyer to help others.

Steven is a first-generation Egyptian born and raised in Southern California who dreamed of becoming a lawyer from a young age. He felt devastated and confused during his parents’ divorce, as many young children do. The lawyer hired by his parents took him under his wing to help him navigate his emotions and feel better about the situation. Steven realized that lawyers like this can positively impact the people they represent and now strives to provide his clients with the same reassurance and guidance. He and his team understand the emotional toll accidents can have on individuals and aim to help victims get a second chance.

The Soliman Firm is built on providing clients with compassionate representation that helps them receive a positive outcome in their cases. However, the law firm doesn’t just aim to help individuals get monetary compensation; their team connects with clients personally and helps them navigate the process with less stress.

Anyone interested in learning about the firm’s mission can find out more by visiting The Soliman Firm website or calling 1-714-491-4111.

About The Soliman Firm: The Soliman Firm is a full-service law firm founded by Steven Soliman. They specialize in personal injury and employment litigation and advocate for their clients to get the best results for their cases. They create comprehensive legal solutions with straightforward, efficient representation that offers support and guidance. They aim to help clients obtain full compensation for their claims.

Company: The Soliman Firm

Address: 245 Fischer Ave., D-1

City: Costa Mesa

State: CA

Zip code: 92626

Telephone number: 1-714-491-4111

Website: https://thesolimanfirm.com