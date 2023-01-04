Trakzee- Fleet Management Software (Your fleet need GPS Tracking Software)

Secure your vehicle with personal vehicle tracking system

Gujarat, India, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The costs of owning a car or vehicle go beyond simply buying one. There are gas bills, maintenance costs, loan payments, insurance premiums, and many other expenses to consider. But are your vehicles truly secure after investing so much money? Car theft, break-ins, accidents, and maintenance issues are just a few of the problems that can be incredibly distressing. Well, stress not — personal vehicle tracking solutions, such as Trakzee Mini ensure that your vehicle is secure, always.

Personal Vehicle Tracking System

Vehicle tracking systems have been game-changing for businesses. It’s about time we revolutionize personal vehicle tracking as well. Personal vehicle tracking can make your life easier in so many ways. Trakzee Mini not only helps you monitor your cars remotely but also identifies unsafe driving behaviors. You can track down drivers, reduce the risk of theft, and even cut back on maintenance costs by identifying areas that need repair.

Still not convinced? Keep on reading to find out why should get personal vehicle tracking right away!

Live tracking and route playback

Trakzee Mini’s personal vehicle tracking lets you monitor your vehicle 24/7 so that you can take action if something goes wrong. Vehicle trackers can be set up to automatically send you the vehicle’s location information. You also get a detailed map of your car’s real-time location. You can view a route map of your car’s movements by date, time, and duration. With this information, you can view where the vehicle has been and the driving distance. This can help you to better understand your travel patterns and can be useful when claiming business mileage.

Track Theft or Accidents

Trakzee Mini helps you take precautions to keep your vehicle from being stolen. GPS vehicle trackers can be set to send you an alert if your vehicle is involved in an accident or stolen. Trakzee Mini will allow you to quickly determine your vehicle’s location so that you can take appropriate action and get it back as soon as possible. You can equip your car with a tracker that can detect the opening of a particular port. You will be notified immediately if someone breaks into your car.

Real-time alerts and secure park

Real-time notifications provide extensive information. Are you going on a trip? Get full route information, including the amount of time your car was operating, idle, and parked. Some vehicle trackers can track the driver’s behavior and determine if the driver is at risk of causing a collision. You get instant notifications so that appropriate action can be taken. With the secure park feature, you get instant notifications if your vehicle is moved from its original parking location.