Europe Medical Polyethylene Market Application, End-use and Country Outlook By 2030

Europe Medical Polyethylene Industry Overview

The Europe medical polyethylene market size was valued at USD 331.95 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Factors such as increasing demand from the medical industry are anticipated to fuel the demand for medical-grade polyethylene. Polyethylene is widely utilized in the manufacturing of medical device components such as medical tubing, disposables, medical implants, medical bags, containers, and others owing to its properties such as low coefficient of friction, excellent chemical resistance, and good impact resistance.

To cater to the increasing demand from the medical industry, polyethylene in medical applications is being utilized for providing higher durability, chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, and enhanced protection. Different grades of polyethylene including high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) are used in medical applications, including disposables, medical implants, containers, and medical tubing.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of disposables such as PPE kits and disposable gloves has increased significantly. High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) are types of polyethylene that are majorly used for the manufacturing of medical disposables, which include gloves, syringes, PPE kits, masks, face shields, and others, due to their lightweight characteristics, higher flexibility at lower temperatures, and resistance towards corrosion.

Increasing demand for polyethylene-based instruments in surgical procedures to maintain hygiene and safety is expected to drive the demand for polyethylene in surgical gloves and medical tubing applications. In addition, the increasing occurrence of urinary disorders is expected to drive the demand for urinary catheters, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for polyethylene for the manufacturing of medical tubing in the region.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Celanese Corporation planned to build a new ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) facility in Europe. This facility was expected to support growth in its high-value GUR engineered materials portfolio.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Europe medical polyethylene market include

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Dow Inc.

Celanese Corporation

SABIC

Orthoplastics Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Biesterfeld AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

