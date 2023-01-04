Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide!

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Industry Overview

The global hydroxyethyl cellulose market size was valued at USD 813.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing utilization of hydroxyethyl cellulose in several end-use industries such as construction, paints and coatings, textile, food, pharmaceuticals, paper and printing inks, personal care and cosmetics, and oilfields is estimated to drive the market in the near future. The market is highly competitive in nature, owing to the presence of a large number of players who try to gain a competitive edge over others with their product quality, superior distribution networks, and various other strategies. These companies contribute a high market share accounting for nearly 70-75%.

Top manufacturers have defined different grades of products such as pharmaceutical, application, and industrial-grade, which provide a competitive edge in the market for hydroxyethyl cellulose. Demand for hydroxyethyl cellulose is anticipated to be driven by the expanding construction and infrastructure industry and increasing oil and gas exploration activities. Similarly, the demand for building materials is expected to witness increasing consumption owing to the expanding construction industry. Similarly, consumption of water-borne paints and coatings is anticipated to increase owing to their growing consumption in architectural coatings over the forecasted period.

The regulatory framework for water borne coating is governed by the Technische Anleitung (TA), Luft environment protection act, US Environment Protection Agency, and REACH. These regulatory bodies specify the chemical and physical risks associated with the use of raw materials in the manufacturing of water borne coatings and paints and general requirements for labeling, storage, and the use of these raw materials. Rising health and environmental concerns arising from the use of hazardous textile chemicals have led to the increasing adoption of sustainable alternatives such as hydroxyethyl cellulose in the textile industry. Also, increasing awareness pertaining to the use of organic and sustainable alternatives in personal care and cosmetics products is likely to propel the product demand globally.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. announced plans to expand its Natrosol Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) production capacity in Nanjing, China. This expansion is in line with the company’s growth strategy and commitment to investing in the region.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the hydroxyethyl cellulose market include:

Ashland

Dow Chemicals

Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Daicel Corporation

Lotte fine Chemicals

Chemcolloids Ltd.

Zhejiang Haishen New Materials Limited

Yil-Long Chemical Group

Wuxi Sanyou New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

