Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose Market Analysis including Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2030

Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose Industry Overview

The global hydroxyethyl methyl cellulose market size was valued at USD 47.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for the product is attributed to the increased application scope in the construction industry worldwide. Hydroxyethyl methyl cellulose (HEMC) is extensively used in the cement mortar and is an essential plaster & cement slurry input. It is a non-ionic cellulose ether derived from the addition of ethylene oxide to methylcellulose. This compound is used as a film-forming agent, adhesive, stabilizer, binder, and gelling agent. HEMC is also used as a water retention agent.

Cotton linter is the key raw material used for producing HEMC. The raw material is soaked in sodium hydroxide solution followed by the addition of methyl chloride with constant stirring for a given time, which results in alkalization of the slurry. The temperature of the solution is then lowered to 30–35 degrees Celsius and ethylene oxide is then added to the same. The solution is then neutralized with glacial acetic acid. Glyoxal cross-linked aging is then done along with fast washing using water. The last step involves distillation, drying, and grounding to get the final product, i.e., HEMC.

The compound is widely used in many industrial applications including ceramic, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, paint & coatings, food & beverages, & ink & oil drilling because of its water retention capacity, as an emulsifier, thickening agent, and others. The increasing demand for HEMC in the construction industry is likely to drive the demand for the compound over the forecast years. In the food processing industry, HEMC is used as an emulsifier, adhesive, dispersion, suspension, and retention agent.

It has excellent texturing and finds a wide range of applications in bakery products. Bakery & confectionery products mainly comprise breakfast cereals, frozen bakery, frozen desserts, chocolates, cakes, and other similar baked goods. Rising consumer awareness and increased preference for healthier low-fat diets are expected to drive the cereals demand over the forecast period, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for HEMC.

Nitrocellulose Market : The global nitrocellulose market size was valued at USD 789.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Akzo Nobel N.V. announced the development of a new manufacturing facility to address the rising demand for additives for fast-growing paints and coatings end-users.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the top players in the global hydroxyethyl methyl cellulose market include:

Inc.

Ashland

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Lotte Fine Chemical

Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd.

