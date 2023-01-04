Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Share, Key Players, Research, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2030

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Industry Overview

The global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market size was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The expanding application of hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) across diverse end-use industries such as construction, pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care and cosmetics is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. The market is highly competitive due to the increasing demand from major applications including pharmaceuticals, food, construction, and personal care. The increasing number of new participants across the value chain is expected to boost the HPMC market growth. Key market participants are focusing more on custom manufacturing and tailored solution offering by using advanced technologies to strengthen their customer base and generate more revenue in the near future.

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose is a powdered substance that can be used in multiple industries. HPMC acts as a thickening agent, stabilizer, and emulsifier in the preparation of frozen fruits, ketchup, sauces, toppings, and a variety of bakery products. The increasing demand for low-fat products on the account of the rising health-consciousness of consumers is one of the key factors driving the demand for HPMC.

HPMC is also used in the manufacturing of various cosmetic products such as ointments, pastes, creams, and lotions due to its ability to act as a bioadhesive, excipient, and dispersing agent. In addition, HPMC finds a major application in ophthalmology, where it is utilized as a lubricant and helps reduce eye irritation. On the industrial side, it is used in inks, printing and dyeing of textiles, and papermaking.

HPMC is an alkali cellulose derivative procured by treating wood pulp or cotton liner with propylene oxide, methyl chloride, and caustic soda. It is derived from wood cellulose by partial etherification with hydroxypropyl groups. HPMC is gaining popularity in foods as an alternative to gelatin or gluten as it is functionally similar to them. It is not digestible and so contains no calories. They are also widely used in pharmaceuticals and supplements. It is produced from cellulose, a natural polymer, and fiber, which are considered safe for human consumption.

Market Share Insights

July 2021: Dow Chemical Company announced a series of incremental, high-return capacity expansions to address the rising worldwide demand for innovative and sustainable additives for the fast-growing performance materials and coatings markets and other high-growth end markets.

Key Companies Profile

Some prominent players in the global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market include:

Ashland

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chemcolloid Limited

Zhejiang Haishen New Materials limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

Celotech Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hebei Yibang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Guoyu Environmental S&T Co., Ltd.

