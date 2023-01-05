Global Manager Group Is Happy to Launch the ISO 27001:2022 Policy & SOP Templates to Sell Online

Newark, California, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The ready-to-use ISO 27001:2022 policy and SOPs document templates are recently launched to sell on website by the Global Manager Group. The documentation templates cover ISO 27001:2022 Policy, SOPs, and process flow charts with guidelines for processes, process models, establish control, etc in editable format. The ready SOPs, Process flow charts, and policies help any organization in process mapping as well as preparing information security documents for its organization. It is user-friendly templates for any organization, whether they are implementing an ISO 27001:2022 Information security management system for the first time or upgrading their existing ISMS for ISO 27001:2022 certification.

The entire ISO 27001 templates covered in this kit are well-written in plain English and prepared in Word documents. ISO 27001 ISMS information security risk management process SOPs and controls prepared as per information security management standards requirements. The ISO 27001:2022 templates define the baseline system that satisfies ISO 27001 certification requirements, as well as provide sample SOPs, exhibits, work instructions, and policies of the ISO 27001 system which are natural, simple, and free, from excessive paperwork and provide good ISMS techniques to establish controls. The documents are very User-friendly and easy to learn. Also, it can be easily customized to suit your ISO 27001 information security risk management and controls. By using the documents user will get better control of the system. Document templates are developed under the guidance of experts, and globally proven consultants have rich experience of more than 25 years in ISO consultancy.

The users can modify the templates as per their industry and create their own ISO 27001:2022 SOP, policies, and process flow charts for their organization, which can reduce time in document preparation. The sample editable documents provided in this sub-document kit can help in fine-tuning the processes and establishing better risk controls. The documentation takes care of all the sections and sub-sections of ISO 27001:2022 and gives better confidence in the system. To know more, visit here: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Products/iso27001-security-sop-process-risk-controls-techniques-policy.html

About Global Manager Group

Global Manager Group offers a wide range of consulting services like Quality management, environment management system, food safety system, information security system as well as occupational health and safety management system. With specialization in Consultancy for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, HACCP – Codex Document, etc, Global Manager Group becomes a leading name among the ISO consultants of the world. Global Manager Group is one of the preferred Management and ISO certificate consultants, having more than 1800 clients across India. The company has a popular web portal which is selling readymade documents and training presentations for various international systems and management certifications. For more details visit: www.globalmanagergroup.com