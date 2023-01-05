Mrs Nisha Johari, MD & Co-founder of Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. has been featured as “The Most Influential Business Women of the Year 2022”, by The CEO Magazine

Jodhpur, India, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The CEO Magazine’s Most Influential Business Women of 2022 is a global celebration of women’s past, present, and future contributions and accomplishments in diverse industries/businesses/corporates & different social development causes.

Mrs. Nisha Johari, MD & Co-founder, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. has been conferred the title of Most Influential Business Women of the Year 2022 for her significant contribution in the healthcare technology space. She along with Mr. Satyendra Johari, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, JDHL heads & manages one of the India’s leading Electronic Medical device manufacturing company, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. Steering away from the stereotype, she inspires change aimed at improving productivity and performance at workplace. She has consistently played an instrumental role in bringing life to systems and processes across the organization.

The Success Journey

What started as a hearing aid production company in a small garage in 1979 went on to become one of the top companies in India to produce hearing aid. This was followed by the focus to design & develop non-invasive, drug-free therapeutic electronic medical devices. Most of Johari’s Electrostimulation-based devices have been successful globally and are still in demand in multiple geographies.

Post successful launch in the therapeutic segment, JDHL came across an opportunity to work with a leading US-based life Science Company to upgrade their Biomolecule Homogenizer Device. In insightful conversation with The CEO Magazine Mrs Nisha said, “It was a relatively new segment and a turning point in the journey. Johari worked on the industrial design, functionality, software design and other crucial details and delivered a more user-friendly homogenisation device whose appealing aesthetics made it an industry benchmark. To date, it has been 15+ years of business association and five generations of this device built over trust and credibility.’’

In the current scenario with 40+ years of experience & MDSAP, ISO 13485: 2016 and FDA (21 CFR 820) certifications, JDHL is helping global clients create products across diverse categories like Life science, Clinical laboratory, Point-of-Care, In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs), Therapeutics, and more. Johari caters to global clients from a 65,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art medical device manufacturing facility in India and an R&D Center in Europe & Hyderabad, India. The facility is equipped with advanced capabilities to manufacture complex to high-volume products. To date, JDHL has successfully assisted in commercialising 145+ Medical devices.

Aligning with The Vision of Make In India, Made For The World

JDHL is focused on manufacturing Medical Devices with,

Zero effect on the environment

Zero defect

Aligning with the Government’s Vision of Make in India, JDHL has successfully assisted manufacturing & development of Medical Devices for the Global Markets. Post Covid-19, there has been a significant manufacturing shift from China to India. Global MedTech Players have found India as a potential Manufacturing Destination and partnered with Johari for reliable & dependable manufacturing services.

Future prospect

In conversation with The CEO Magazine The MD, JDHL said, “New-age technologies like AI, ML, Robotics and IoT are ruling the landscape. We adapt to fast-evolving client requirements efficiently & assist them in manufacturing Medical Devices leveraging these futuristic technologies.”

Mrs Nisha Johari has no plans to stop anytime soon, for she believes age is just a number and shouldn’t hinder fun and learning. She is focused on positively influencing the lives of people with pursuits like meditation programs, music sessions, and creative art sessions. Her mantra is to “keep learning at all stages of life and keep alive the joy of living.” On the professional front, she, along with the team of JDHL, is focused on continually expanding their R&D and manufacturing operations in different locations in India and Overseas to keep up with the huge manufacturing requirements.

To young entrepreneurs, Mrs Nisha Johari’s advice is to follow their passion. She says, “It is imperative first to understand yourself and your true passion for identifying a worthwhile goal as an entrepreneur. This will ensure that your enthusiasm and focus are consistently high: “Do what you love, and eventually, you’ll love what you do!”

Reference: Visit https://www.theceo.in/women/nisha-johari to read full featured story on Nisha Johari’s successful journey in building Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.

About Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.

Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. is the leading electronic medical device manufacturer catering to global clients. We design, develop, engineer, and manufacture medical devices for global markets. We are the first MDSAP, US FDA, and GMP-audited medical manufacturing company in India. We operate from a 65,000-square-foot, state-of-art medical device manufacturing facility in India. Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. innovates through its R&D Center in Europe and a Centre Of Excellence in collaboration with IIT Jodhpur.