Alight Birmingham Helps Students Soar

Posted on 2023-01-05 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Birmingham, Alabama, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Birmingham is pleased to announce that they help students soar with convenient off-campus housing options. Residents can enjoy an independent lifestyle without being too far from campus for on-campus activities and classes.

Alight Birmingham offers students a selection of floor plans ideal for sharing with friends or meeting new people through the roommate matching program. Students wishing to live alone can opt for a one-bedroom apartment, while those interested in living with friends or other students can choose between two, three, and four-bedroom units. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer. Garage parking is available for an additional fee.

Alight Birmingham offers everything students need to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle. The complex boasts a swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, study rooms, a community clubhouse with TVs and games, and more. Students can easily walk to campus and get the confidence of security features like controlled-access entry and community courtesy patrols.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing available can find out more by visiting the Alight Birmingham website or calling 1-205-252-0444.

About Alight Birmingham: Alight Birmingham is an off-campus housing complex for students attending the University of Alabama Birmingham. Students pay a per-person rental rate to avoid problems with roommates who can’t pay their share. Residents will enjoy an independent lifestyle with easy access to classes and on-campus activities.

Company: Alight Birmingham
Address: 1300 3rd Ave S
City: Birmingham
State: AL
Zip code: 35233
Telephone number: 1-205-252-0444

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution