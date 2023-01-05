Alight Birmingham Helps Students Soar

Birmingham, Alabama, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Birmingham is pleased to announce that they help students soar with convenient off-campus housing options. Residents can enjoy an independent lifestyle without being too far from campus for on-campus activities and classes.

Alight Birmingham offers students a selection of floor plans ideal for sharing with friends or meeting new people through the roommate matching program. Students wishing to live alone can opt for a one-bedroom apartment, while those interested in living with friends or other students can choose between two, three, and four-bedroom units. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer. Garage parking is available for an additional fee.

Alight Birmingham offers everything students need to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle. The complex boasts a swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, study rooms, a community clubhouse with TVs and games, and more. Students can easily walk to campus and get the confidence of security features like controlled-access entry and community courtesy patrols.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing available can find out more by visiting the Alight Birmingham website or calling 1-205-252-0444.

