Immersion Cooling Market to Gain Huge Growth at 22.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Immersion Cooling Industry Overview

The global immersion cooling market size was estimated at USD 165.8 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing demand for cost-efficient and energy-efficient cooling solutions from data centers is expected to drive growth. Strict lockdowns enforced by global governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 hampered industry expansion. The lockdowns also impacted data centers, wherein data center consolidation was put on hold. Moving servers, closing buildings, and constructing a new location were all more difficult in the COVID-19 universe. Data centers showed growth in demand, owing mostly to the global workforce working from home and an increase in e-commerce.

The immersion cooling market in the U.S. is undergoing a shift owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as players in this space undertook capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand for the product from data centers. The COVID-19 crisis spurred the spread of e-commerce to new enterprises, customers, and product categories. Furthermore, the rising need for IoT capabilities and cloud computing infrastructure in the U.S. is likely to fuel demand for data centers, particularly hyper-scale data centers.

The market exhibits the presence of several global as well as regional players. Several proprietary immersion cooling solutions are available in the industry and various manufacturers retrofit off-the-shelf Information Technology Equipment (ITE) to make it compatible with their technology. In addition, manufacturers offer customized solutions to their clients as per requirements.

The increasing demand for IoT functionality and cloud computing infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for data centers, especially hyper-scale data centers. Hyperscale data centers enable digital platforms to store and transfer data efficiently. As compared to modern data centers, hyper-scale facilities have high-volume traffic as well as the capability to handle heavy computing workloads.

Although systems are very efficient in removing heat from IT equipment, the capital costs associated with additional components and hardware modification are high, which can act as a challenge to the overall industry growth. In addition, servicing of systems is expected to present new challenges for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and data center service partners.

Immersion Cooling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global immersion cooling market based on product, application, cooling liquid, and region:

Immersion Cooling Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Single-phase Two-phase

Immersion Cooling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) High-performance Computing Edge Computing Cryptocurrency Mining Artificial Intelligence Others

Immersion Cooling Liquid Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Mineral Oil Fluorocarbon-based Fluids Deionized Water Others

Immersion Cooling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Immersion Cooling market include

Fujitsu Limited

Dug Technology

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Submer

Liquid Stack

Midas Green Technologies

Asperitas

DCX- The Liquid Cooling Company

LiquidCool Solutions

ExaScaler Inc.

