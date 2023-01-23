I Pest Control Wins 2022 Melbourne Possum Catcher Of The Year

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — If you have been hearing scratching noises in your roof at any hour of the day or if you find gaps in your roof cavity it means you probably have a possum living inside. Possums may be sometimes dangerous for you and so you can be friendly to the staff of I Pest Control Melbourne. The members of this company are consumer friendly and they have 20 years of experience in this field. All the experts provide tailored solutions which show the best use of your budget and prevent possums from entering your home in the future. Thus, all this and many other additional features make this company no.1 and Win the 2022 Melbourne Possum Catcher of The Year award.

They provide various services other than possum removal which are described below:

Cockroach pest control

Bed bug treatment

Rodent control

Fleas removal

Moth eradication

Ant removal

Borer treatment

Therefore if you think the I Pest Control services fit your problems then get a perfect solution with this company.

On What Basis I Pest Control Wins 2022 Possum Catcher Of The Year?

The professionals working for this company are working very hard to get rid of possums and other unwanted pests and we are honoured as the 2022 Possum Catcher Of The Year. The various reasons for this honour are:

Certified and highly trained possum catchers

The company is certified by higher-level officials in Melbourne and they are highly trained by the start of their job in the company.

Quick response time

Experts of this company are very quick in their work as they respond to your request for the removal of possums within 24 hours.

Quality assurance

Effective removal of possums depends upon proven methods and so the quality control team I Pest Control continually reviews new developments in Integrated Pest Management and ensures consistent application.

Green approach

They use a green approach to control pests with a very low amount of pesticides which are very non-harmful for any member and pets of your family and also save your surrounding environment.

Family-owned and operated

The company serves many people in the Melbourne region of Australia and are family owned and operated and so they are available to you anytime whenever you need it.

The agents of the company are working very hard to provide a successful solution by improving the quality and range of the services. So, if you are suffering from possums and find it hard to eliminate then call I Pest Control Melbourne which may be the best decision to choose any service. They won the 2022 Possum Catcher Of The Year award which is a very great achievement. The professionals are prompt in their services and they get the job done by focusing on prevention and ongoing tips to stop possums and other pests.

About I Pest Control Melbourne

I Pest Control Melbourne is an Australian-owned and operated company that has been in this business for 20 years. The company has highly skilled and trained technicians and a strong reputation. This company started their business in a small building in a very small area and slowly it became one of the best entities in Melbourne for various pest control services. They always stand on their ethics and regulations and maintain their dignity.

Brand Name: I Pest Control Melbourne

Website: https://ipestcontrolmelbourne.com.au

Email: info@ipestcontrolmelbourne.com.au

Number: 0488 851 508

Address: 43 State Route 60, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

