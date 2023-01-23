Centurion University is emerging as the Top Private University in Odisha and AP with 100% placement records

Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is fast turning out to be the leading private university in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, assuring 100% placement assistance to students.

Odisha & AP, India, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is a leading academic institution in India, with campuses in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. It is fast becoming the best private university in both states, with full placement support for students after the completion of the educational programs that they enroll in.

It is a pioneering name in offering higher education that is skill-oriented and has a top academic delivery model that is acknowledged all over the world by top organizations like E&Y, World Bank, and United Nations. State and Central Governments approve of its teaching model.

Varied Courses, 100% Placement Assistance

Its primary academic programs include Ph.D., MBA, M.Sc., M.Tech., BBA, B.Sc., and B.Tech., in domains like New Materials, Cloud Technology, Phyto-pharma, Smart Infrastructure, ML / AI, Digital Arts, AR / AR, and Precision Agriculture.

In the final two years of their academic curriculum, students can go beyond regular classes and lab activities. They can work on the ‘factory setups’ of CUTM inside the campus or get busy with an actual industry project. Thus, they can find out what work is like even as they are still studying. CUTM ensures 100% placement for students, who can find employment in top companies.

About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is the best academic institution for theoretical as well as hands-on education in India, with campuses in AP and Odisha. It is accredited by the UGC 12(b), ICAR, and NAAC (Level A).

For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://www.cutm.ac.in.

