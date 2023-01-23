UEM is emerging as the top MCA College in Kolkata, West Bengal with 100% Job Assistance

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — One of the top MCA institutions in Kolkata, West Bengal, UEM (University of Engineering and Management) provides the best MCA programs in a variety of computer application departments. The placement in this institution is excellent. Every year, roughly 60–80 percent of students are placed. This institution offers average packages ranging from 3 to 5 lakhs annually.

With its National Education Excellence Awards and Asia Education Summit recognition, UEM is currently regarded as the best university in Kolkata and the city’s top department of computer applications. Its courses are contemporary and challenging thanks to the industry-focused innovation in the syllabus. In UEM, the CA Department’s goal is to give students top-notch instruction using cutting-edge computer technology.

Application software, Networking, Internet, software development, troubleshooting, management information systems, systems management, systems engineering and hardware technology are the most popular subfields. A student may choose from any of these specializations depending on his / her interests.

Through cutting-edge infrastructure, its Department of Computer Applications offers students a setting that inspires them to adopt a desire to learn about culture. The department’s mission is to create intellectually capable, professionally driven individuals who can think critically and objectively while compassionately fostering a scientific mindset and a sense of social responsibility.

The department of University of Engineering and Management regularly updates the academic curricula to keep up with changing trends in computer science and technology and to maintain the quality of education for its students. The curriculum and course materials are designed to be adaptable and comprehensive, incorporating the most recent developments while also ensuring a solid understanding of the fundamentals. The department’s goal is to provide students studying computer applications with a cutting-edge learning environment that will prepare them for careers in research and innovation.

Most students receive at least one job offer, and lots of pupils receive two or more. The average salary package is 4.5 LPA, and the highest package available is 72 LPA. TCS and Wipro are the top two employers. Concentrix Decathlon and BYJU’s are some other well-known corporations.

About UEM

University of Engineering and Management (UEM) is a major private educational institution in Kolkata, WB, and offers the best education in management, technology and engineering. It has various courses on offer for students.

Contact:

Address: University Area, Plot No. III – B/5, New Town, Action Area – III, Kolkata, 700160

Email: admissions@iemcal.com

Phone: 8010700500

Website: https://uem.edu.in/uem-kolkata/