The Barker Team Welcomes a New Agent

Phoenix, USA, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Preston Drehobl.

Preston was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Filled with motivation to further his education, he attended Purdue University in Indiana and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering in May of 2022. Wanting to broaden his horizons, he made the move to the Phoenix area to enjoy the plentiful sunshine and begin a career in engineering for a commercial construction management company. Having long had a passion for the real estate industry, he wanted to learn the residential sales side of the business along with the commercial construction side and decided to launch a career as a Realtor. Preston’s background in engineering and construction will bring great value to his clients looking for a more calculated approach in the home-buying search. He looks forward to helping his clients find their dream home.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors that are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors achieve their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars worth of home sales!

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com

# # #