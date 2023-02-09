Large US Medical Group Deploys RMail Encryption for Salesforce, for Patient-Related Comms

RPost’s RMail Registered Encryption Service Selected as Top Choice Among Physician Groups for Patient-Related Private and HIPAA Compliant Email.

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — One of the large US medical groups selected RPost’s RMail email encryption service as the standard for patient-related communications sent by staff to external parties. RMail has been used within the medical profession for nearly two decades due to its elegantly easy email encryption, proof of HIPAA privacy compliance on a message-by-message basis, and legal evidence of who sent what to whom and when.

These medical group-initiated messages — or replies to messages received from external clinics — need to be encrypted due to sensitive patient private health information that they often contain and the HIPAA privacy regulations that govern such content. At the same time, these messages need to be easy for the intended recipient to access and reply-to encrypted without complex login processes.

Finally, many types of health care correspondence themselves are highly regulated, and the RMail for Salesforce.com app backfills time stamped proof of content delivered to each recipient, with auto-updating message status data, encryption privacy compliance evidence, and legal delivery evidence into the physician-patient record inside the medical group’s Salesforce application.

“While we’re pleased to be able to support large medical groups with better cybersecurity technologies, what is most rewarding, is that we’re enablers for them to better serve the physicians and their patients within their network and across the countless clinics they work with,” states RPost CEO Zafar Khan. “This RMail application is just one more way we are supporting the broad health care community with the best, time-tested secure messaging technologies.”

RMail as HealthTech has been used for many years for its combination of proof and privacy, with easy user experiences, across health care clinics large and small, medical groups, pharmaceutical clinical research organizations, medical labs, biotech, and medical device company critical external operations.

“One of the reasons this large medical group selected RMail, is not only for our historical commitment to security and privacy but also importantly for our commitment to client-feedback-centric continuous product enhancements,” adds Mike Rooney, RPost enterprise business manager. “We’re here for them – and others – to make it easy for their operational support and innovation staff to execute on their internal missions to improve secure communications.”

Contact an RPost expert to get started with RMail for Salesforce, or other RMail apps, or to learn more (click here).

About RPost:

We’re the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more affordable eSignature and cybersecurity services, and we’ve been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. From within our three main platforms, RMail e-security, RSign eSignatures, and Registered™ e-compliance, we’re everything our customers need when it comes to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration — track, prove, eSign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We do what no other company does — all in one.

We thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; eSignatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human e-security errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, and Registered services for over two decades across 193 countries. Learn more at the RPost website.