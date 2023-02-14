John McInnis Auctioneers Online Asian Collections Auction, February 25, Features Fine Antique Items from China and Japan

Amesbury, MA, USA, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — An Asian Collections Auction featuring the personal private collection of Dr. Allan Bezan of Chestnut Hill, Mass., plus other prominent estates from greater Boston, will be held on Saturday, February 25th, starting at 10 am Eastern time, by John McInnis Auctioneers. This will be a timed online auction, with bidding offered exclusively on LiveAuctioneers.com.

The catalog is packed with nearly 700 lots of Japanese and Chinese items, to include fine art, fine furniture, porcelains, bronzes, ceramics, snuff bottles and more. All items will be sold to the highest bidder without reserves, and all lots will have a modest opening bid of ten dollars. Lots 1-250 will comprise the Japanese collection; lots 275-680 will comprise the Chinese collection.

The expected top lot of the auction actually isn’t Asian at all. It’s a last-minute consignment that John McInnis Auctioneers simply had to fold into the catalog: a dazzling GIA-certified 7.53-ct. diamond set in an 18kt gold mount, the center diamond round brilliant cut (or European cut), boasting VS2 clarity, S-T color grade range and VS2 clarity. It’s a size 7 (est. $15,000-$30,000).

The following items are highlights from the Chinese collection:

Chinese furniture will feature a pair of 18th century hardwood (possibly zitan) “official’s hat” yoke back armchairs with ogee splat carved in low relief and with bat, tassel and various other geometric patterns, the legs supported by stepped stretchers (est. $5,000-$10,000); and a 19th century Chinese console table, the top set with a huanghuali center panel (est. $4,000-$6,000).

A lovely 19th century Chinese bronze censer in good condition, signed and measuring 3 inches by 5 inches, is expected to bring $5,000-$10,000; while a 19th century ormolu mounted famille bowl – a finely cast and gilt mount raised dished porcelain plate with four acanthus leaf-form legs – in good condition and measuring 3 ¾ inches by 12 inches, should sell for $1,500-$3,000.

An 18th or 19th century Chinese scroll painting, pigment on paper, titled Birds Amongst the Wetlands, unsigned and 35 inches by 62 inches, framed, has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000. Also, an extraordinary 19th century signed, gilt painted Chinese panel, signed in characters, retaining an original carved pedestal and frame, 13 ¼ inches by 21 ½ inches, should make $2,000-$4,000.

A beautiful 14 kt gold and white jade Mughal necklace sporting five oval jade plaques (each one ½ inch by 1 inch), set with semi-precious stones, on a 17-inch chain, is expected to fetch $2,000-$3,000. Also, an 18th century Tibetan thangka (Tibetan Buddhist painting), 28 inches by 24 inches (framed), “Tsongkhapa” pigment on canvas laid to paperboard, should hit $1,500-$3,000.

The following items are highlights from the Japanese collection:

An 18th or 19th century two-panel screen, 70 inches by 71 inches fully opened, with nine images of the 36 poetic immortals applied to a gold leaf ground, has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000; while a 19th century four-panel lacquer screen with genre scenes and cartouches of fruits and flowers, the back with birds and flora, overall 72 ½ inches by 88 inches, should finish at $1,000-$2,000.

A 1st-3rd century Gandhara stone figure head (possibly Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara), 7 ½ inches tall (11 inches including stand) is estimated to earn $1,000-$2,000. Also, a Meiji Japanese solid bronze eagle perched on rocks surrounded by waves, unsigned, 5 ½ inches tall and appearing to have been made to surmount an object with a hexagonal top, should command $1,000-$2,000.

A large 18th or 19th century Japanese earthenware tea urn covered in paper in Chinese characters and Japanese poems (the Chinese character says “Tea Lady”), 32 ¼ inches tall, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000; as does a large pair of 19th century Japanese Kutani globular vases, elaborately decorated with Buddhas, elders, dragons, birds, chinchilla and more, 20 ½ inches tall, signed.

A large Japanese Imari porcelain punch bowl with a scalloped bowl and rim, decorated with a Longma in the center and customary iconography, 5 ½ inches by 15 inches, is estimated to go for $1,000-$1,500. Also, a 20th century Japanese lacquered Suzuribako set fitted with brushes an inkwell and more, measuring 2 ¾ inches by 9 inches by 10 inches, should ring up $700-$1,000.

Live, in-gallery exhibitions and previews will be held Wednesday, February 15th, thru Friday, February 25th, from 12 o’clock noon to 4 pm Eastern time each day. These will be held in the John McInnis Auctioneers gallery, located at 63 Clinton Street in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers and the online-only February 25th Asian Collections Auction, please visit www.mcinnisauctions.com.