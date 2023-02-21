NADIA Global opens a new office in KSA

NADIA Global proudly announces the opening of its new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — As the leading Recruitment and certified Training consultancy in the GCC, NADIA Global began the new year 2023 by expanding its geographical presence to Saudi Arabia. This is the first time in NADIA Global’s 40-year history that it is opening an office outside of the UAE.

“After being approached by many clients, we realized there was a demand for us to set up an office in KSA to serve our clients from closer proximity. Previously, we successfully assisted them from our offices in the UAE, delivering our recruitment and training services to over 100 clients across KSA,” said Raghib Salim, General Manager of NADIA Global.

As Saudi Arabia experiences rapid economic growth with several new initiatives launched as part of the 2030 vision, many local and multinational companies have drastically increased their headcount requirements and are searching for skilled talent to support their expansion plans in the country. Additionally, corporate training solutions are gaining greater attention as companies seek to improve their existing team’s productivity and well-being as part of becoming an Employer of Choice.

“Our expansion in KSA marks a significant milestone in our corporate history, and is a logical step forward for us. Our corporate ethos is to provide our clients with the highest level of service excellence, and we are extremely thankful for the widespread support we have received from our KSA clients. We will always do what is necessary to support our clients in the best possible manner,” said Ajay Malhotra, CEO of NADIA Global.

NADIA Global’s expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to provide greater access to a new fast-growing diversified market with the aim to support companies in overcoming their recruitment challenges and satisfy their training needs. With a team of expert recruitment consultants and certified corporate trainers, NADIA Global will help companies find the best talent as well as train their employees to become exceptional performers.

About the Company:

NADIA Global is a leading recruitment and training consultancy that offers comprehensive solutions to help businesses in the UAE, KSA, and the GCC region meet their staffing and training needs. With over 40 years of experience, NADIA Global is a trusted partner for businesses looking to expand their workforce and enhance the skills of their employees.

