Testrig Technologies Introduces Automated Cypress and Appium Testing to Improve Application Quality

Dallas, USA, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Testrig Technologies, a leading provider of automation testing services, is proud to announce the different and latest ways of automated Cypress and Appium testing. These cutting-edge automation testing tools will allow our clients to ensure the quality and reliability of their applications with greater speed and accuracy.

Cypress and Appium are two of the most popular and powerful automation testing tools in use today, and Testrig Technologies is now offering integrated solutions for both. These tools provide a comprehensive and efficient approach to testing, making it easier for development teams to identify and fix any issues before they become a problem.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our clients the benefits of automated Cypress and Appium testing,” Aliasgar Chaiwala, Head of QA Automation of Testrig Technologies “ These tools are revolutionizing the way that websites and applications are tested, and we’re confident that they will help our clients to improve the quality of their products and stay ahead of the competition.”

In addition to the increased efficiency and accuracy of automated testing, Testrig Technologies is also providing its clients with expert support and training. The QA team of experienced automation testers will work with clients to ensure they can get the most out of new technology and tools.

About Testrig Technologies

Testrig Technologies is a leading provider of test automation solutions including Appium and Selenium Automation Testing Services, helping clients to improve the quality and reliability of their websites and applications. The company’s team of experienced QA testers is dedicated to providing clients with the best possible solution for ensuring the success of their products.

