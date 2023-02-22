Go Branded Water’s Solution Helps to Combat Plastic Waste with Customisable Bottles

Centurion, South Africa, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for high-quality water bottles that can be used at home or for business opportunities? Look no further than Go Branded Water. Go Branded Water is a leading provider of branded water bottles in South Africa that helps reduce plastic waste and promote sustainability. The company’s innovative solution offers businesses, organisations, and individuals the opportunity to create personalised water bottles while making a positive impact on the environment.

According to a recent report by the World Economic Forum, the world produces 300 million tons of plastic waste each year. Go Branded Water recognises the importance of reducing this number and has developed a solution to make a difference. The company’s customisable water bottles are made from 100% recycled materials and are designed for reuse, which helps reduce plastic waste and lower carbon emissions.

Go Branded Water’s water bottles are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colours, and can be customised with a company logo, artwork, or message. The bottles are also made with a wide-mouth design, making them easy to fill and clean.

In addition to reducing plastic waste, Go Branded Water’s water bottles offer a number of benefits for businesses and organisations. They are a cost-effective marketing tool that can be used to promote a brand, event, or cause. The bottles can also be sold as a fundraising tool or used as a promotional giveaway.

Go Branded Water’s customisable water bottles are available for purchase on the company’s website, and the company offers bulk discounts for larger orders. The bottles are also available with optional add-ons such as flip-top lids, carabiners, and silicone sleeves for added functionality and customisation.

If you would like to place an order for premium water bottles for yourself or your business, learn more about Go Branded Water as a business, or simply go and check out their range online, please visit https://gobrandedwater.com/

