CD Bioparticles Launches Gel Permeation Chromatography Resins

New York, USA, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles has launched a range of gel permeation chromatography resins with cross-linking degrees of 1-12%, suitable for the separation of liposoluble organics. Moreover, these monodisperse porous highly cross-linked polystyrene GPC resins can also be used to determine the molecular weight distribution of polymers.

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) separates molecules based on their dynamic motion and diameter. The filler consists of polystyrene with a low degree of cross-linking, so it swells within organic solvents and forms a porous network based on the magnitude of size exclusion required for separation. GPC can be used not only for the separation and identification of small molecules but also for the analysis of homologues of macromolecules, that is, with the same chemical properties but different volumes.

CD Bioparticles now offers a range of GPC resins with high particle size uniformity and perfect spherical shape. Various sizes of GPC are available for researchers, including PS/DVB particles with a cross-linking degree of 1% that retain strong swelling ability, softness, and low-pressure resistance; PS/DVB particles with 3% cross-linking degree, suitable for medium and low-pressure preparative chromatography; and PS/DVB particles with a cross-linking degree of 8% that reveal weak swelling ability, hardness and high-pressure resistance, as well as 12% cross-linking degree of PS/DVB particles for medium and high-pressure preparative chromatography.

For example, DiagNano™ PS/DVB Particles, Crosslinkage 1%, 42 µm (Cat# PPD-08) are monodisperse PS/DVB microparticles used for gel permeation chromatography. Hence, these particles are generally used as molecular sieves when they become porous network expanded by organic solvent. In addition, DiagNano™ PS/DVB Particles, Crosslinkage 12%, 42 µm (Cat# PPD-11) are also ready for researchers.

The gel permeation chromatography resins from CD Bioparticles can be used in a variety of applications, such as the separation of liposoluble, low-molecular-weight organics, and the determination of relative molecular weight and molecular weight distribution of polymer samples. Additionally, CD Bioparticles also offers a wide range of HIC resins for the purification of macromolecules like adeno-associated viruses, in addition to a series of ion exchange chromatography resins, which are suitable for the purification of small molecular weight biological molecules such as small proteins, polypeptides, nucleic acids, and antibiotics.

For more information about gel permeation chromatography resins, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

