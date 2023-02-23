CD Bioparticles Launches Gene Silencing for Bio-research Application

New York, USA, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, recently introduced a series of gene silencing products and services suitable for in vitro and in vivo experiments. These new products can be applied in the treatment of diseases associated with gene expression disorders, HIV infection-related diseases, genetic breeding, the resistance of crops to fungal diseases, functional genomics, cell signal transduction, protein interaction and other fields.

Gene silencing allows the non-expression of certain genes or the reduced expression of other genes. It was first observed in transgenic plants and then in nematodes, fungi, hydroids, fruit flies, and mammals. After entering the nucleus, exogenous genes are affected by many factors. However, they can be divided into three types based on the different mechanisms and levels: the position effect, transcriptional gene silencing (TGS) at the transcriptional level, and transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS) at the post-transcriptional level. Gene silencing is an important pathway to regulate gene expression and acts as a self-protection mechanism for organisms, commonly present during foreign DNA invasion, virus infection, as well as DNA translocation and rearrangement.

In-depth research on gene silencing will help further reveal the essence of gene expression regulation in organisms and overcome the phenomenon of gene silencing as well. In turn, foreign genes can be expressed more effectively based on research needs. Gene silencing can effectively inhibit the expression of harmful genes in gene therapy and achieve the purpose of treating diseases, which holds high theoretical and practical significance.

CD Bioparticles now offers gene silencing solutions for global customers to solve siRNA-related challenges, such as Magnetofection and Lipofection for Gene Silencing, with low immune rejection, high selectivity and little toxic side effects, high transfection efficiency and good biocompatibility. When siRNA is involved in body fluid circulation, it is often degraded by nucleases in blood and tissues, resulting to a loss of its function. Additionally, exogenous siRNA can be easily recognized and captured by the body’s own immune system. With these new gene silencing solutions, CD Bioparticles can ensure that siRNA will not be easily degraded in body fluids and can subsequently be transported to target tissues and cells, suitable for in vitro and in vivo experiments.

For example, the Silent siRNA Transfection Reagent (Catalog: WHM-OB22) is an ideal siRNA transfection reagent for gene silencing. It has been successfully tested on numerous cell lines with gene silencing rates as high as 90%, in addition to its high reproducibility and minimal toxicity. This reagent introduces siRNA duplexes in a variety of cells with high efficiency and results in excellent knockdown effects at low doses of siRNA.

For more information about gene silencing or other transfection products, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net.

