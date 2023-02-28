My Dentist for Life Offers New Patient Special of $149

Posted on 2023-02-28 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

NEW PATIENT SPECIAL

Plantation, FL, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — My Dentist for Life of Plantation, Florida, is proud to announce a new patient special of just $149. This special includes all necessary x-rays and a comprehensive exam.

At My Dentist for Life of Plantation, our dentists and dental care team are committed to providing quality dental care in a comfortable and relaxing environment. We offer a wide range of services, from general dentistry to orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry, all backed by our commitment to excellent customer service.

Our new patient special of $149 is designed to make dental care more affordable and accessible to everyone. We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the exceptional dental care we offer.

We invite new patients to take advantage of this great offer and visit our office in Plantation, Florida. We look forward to helping you maintain a healthy and beautiful smile.

For more information about our new patient special, or to schedule an appointment, please contact us today.

Contact us: 

Address: 11941 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33323, United States

Phone: (954) 787-1695

Mail Id: info@mydentistforlife.com

 

