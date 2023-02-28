Bankai Group to Participate in Capacity Middle East 2023 as the Platinum Sponsor

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — The team is elated to announce that it will exhibit its superlative Voice and SMS solutions at the Capacity Middle East 2023, one of the most significant events that help in connecting MENA regionally and internationally. The event is vital for MENA’s ICT infrastructure industry, and this year, it will be held at Grand Hyatt, Dubai. Bankai Group is charged with exhibiting its futuristic telecom and carrier solutions at Booth No. – 602 or Meeting Room #1543 at one of the premier events of MENA’s ICT infrastructure industry and network with partners, potential clients, and industry experts.

Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players representing the carrier, cloud, hyperscaler, content, digital infrastructure, edge, software, data center, and technology industries.