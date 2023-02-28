Home Elevators in India from Elite Elevators

Chennai, India, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Elite Elevators is a Chennai based Home Elevators Company in India proficient in providing Home Lifts, Residential Elevators, Stair Lifts, Platform Lifts, Cog Belt Home Elevators, Gearless Residential Lifts and Hydraulic Home Elevators for Small House, Villas, Bungalows, Buildings and Luxury Homes to all over India.

According to available statistics, after China, the second-largest for elevators and escalators market is in India. The rise in demand for elevators is due to increasing urbanization, development of the real estate sector, and an increase in the number of multistoried buildings. Statistics further reveals that the Indian Elevators Market stood at USD 1351.53 million in FY2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% until FY2027, and Elite Elevators is currently leading this growth with its impeccable services.

The latest innovation in the Elevator sector is the usage of energy-efficient elevators. The energy-efficient elevators are more compact and have improved controls. This is a technology that Elite Elevators have incorporated into its designs, complemented by reliability, affordability, durability, and a rapid response to commands.

The excellent products and services of Elite Elevators has seen the company establish itself as the number one home Elevators Company in India. Within its first 7 years of operation, Elite Elevators have been installed in over 50 cities all across India, specifically on Duplexes, Bungalows, Villas and other residential properties.

”Our residential lifts are manufactured by TKE Access in a special facility in Pisa, Italy & follow European Standards of Home Lifts. Post-installation our home elevators are certified by TUV, a third-party organization which measures product’s safety as per European Standards & guarantees your Peace of Mind”, said a spokesperson of the company.

The first-class services of Elite Elevators has attracted rave reviews from its clients. The quality of the elevators, the professionalism of the engineers and the company’s incredible customer service were major talking points.

