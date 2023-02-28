Contemporary Architect Dean Larkin Acts As Guest Moderator for a Clubhouse Event

Los Angeles, CA, United States, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Contemporary architect Dean Larkin, of Dean Larkin Design, will act as a guest moderator for a Clubhouse event on March 1 at 4pm EST/1pm PST. The event is part of a regular series called Wellness Wednesdays, run by Jamie Gold, a well-known Kitchen, Bath and Wellness Design Consultant and author of several books, the latest being Wellness by Design: A Room-by-Room Guide to Optimizing Your Home for Health, Fitness and Happiness. The guest moderators will discuss some of the best wellness products from the recent Design & Construction Week.

Mr. Larkin, a luxury residential and commercial architect in Los Angeles, will be accompanied by

Jamie Briesemeister, a St. Louis smart home technology integrator and a member of the Board of Directors of CEDIA, a global industry association and central touch point for smart home technology

Stacy Garcia also Garcia, a kitchen and bathroom designer in Temecula, CA. Ms. Garcia also hosts a popular Twitter conversation on Twitter called KBtribechat.

The three professionals will also contribute to Ms. Gold’s new article about the NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) and the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show® (KBIS), which will be available to the public on Feb 28th.

Mr. Larkin will have a unique perspective to add to the article, as he was able to attend and participate in the “Hard Hat Media Tour,” at KBIS, allowing him early access to the trade show and its highlights. The show was held during Design & Construction Week along with (IBS) and the National Hardware Show® (NHS). Mr. Larkin and the other participants had a first-hand opportunity to see and touch new and innovative products and design solutions.

About Dean Larkin Design California Architecture Firm

Dean Larkin Design was established in Los Angeles in 1999 and this modern architecture firm maximizes the intrinsic potential of a location, including its available natural light sources. Dean Larkin is very familiar with both historical and contemporary design in the entire Los Angeles area, and the firm endeavors to achieve a complexity that is multi-layered with an effortless elegance. For more information about Dean Larkin as guest moderator for the Clubhouse event, the firm, or to achieve a design that is modern and innovative, unlocks your location’s innate potential by making specific use of light, views and more, and uniquely designed for the way you live, visit the website at https://deanlarkindesign.com/ or call 323-654-7500.