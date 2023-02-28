Iso Certifications Market Worth US$ 51.44 billion by 2033

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global ISO certifications market size is expected to grow from USD 17.86 billion in 2022 to USD 51.44 billion by 2033 at a rapid pace with a CAGR of 10.43% over the forecast period (2023-2030). The study report covers crucial data on growth strategy, innovations, market dynamics, company profiles, and market competitiveness for 2022. The ISO Certifications market report guides new entrants or key existing players to expand their business verticals in emerging countries in order to ensure the growing market era.

Global ISO Certifications Market concludes a thorough segmental study, major countries analysis, company landscape, market dynamics, market opportunities, market restraints, and technological trends. Additionally, the analysis includes the PESTLE analysis, strategic alliances, COVID-19 impact, and major countries’ market potential. The study highlights the pre and post-COVID-19 impact and offers strategies and information to key players in order to overcome such threats posed by COVID-19.

ISO Certifications Market by Product Type Outlook (Sales, USD Billion, 2017-2030)

ISO 22301: 2012

ISO/IEC 27032: 2012

ISO 27001-2013

ISO 9001:2015

ISO 14001: 2015

ISO Lead Auditor Training

ISO Certifications Market by Industry Outlook (Sales, USD Billion, 2017-2030)

Aerospace

Business process outsourcing (BPO)

Construction

Chemical and Fiber

Information Technology

Machinery and Equipment

Metallurgy

Retail

Transportation, Storage and Communication

Others

ISO Certifications Market by Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



