Doug Dvorak to provide Leadership Training to Royal Moving Company’s Regional Management Team on March 1, 2023

Chicago, IL, 2023-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Doug Dvorak is pleased to announce he will be conducting 4 leadership training programs for the Royal Moving Company’s Regional Management Team starting March 1, 2023.

About Royal Moving Company:

Royal Moving has built a team of professional movers in Los Angeles who have the same motivation, rules, and dedication to customer service as the three founders. We take your move seriously. That is because we know how important it is to provide you with a safe, secure, and timely move to your next destination, whether in LA or outside the city.

The well-known sales coach and motivational speaker, who has delivered presentations and workshops in more than 100 countries to over a million people, will be working with CompTIA to help its team by covering the importance of sales and leadership.

In his workshops, Dvorak discusses issues, such as helping teams work together, allowing them to have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity, resulting in improved overall morale, increases in productivity and reductions in overall turnover.

About Doug Dvorak : Doug Dvorak of The Sale Coaching Institute is the world’s leading motivational speaker, sales trainer & sales coach. He speaks over 50 times per year around the globe. Dvorak is a member of the motivational speaker hall of fame, is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and holds a BS, MBA & Doctor of Laws, hc. Dvorak is also a graduate of Second City, the oldest & most prestigious improvisational comedy school in the world.

