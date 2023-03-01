CRM Software Market Dynamics, Future Trends, Market Growth, Regional Overview and Size Estimation By 2030

CRM software (customer relationship management software), sometimes referred to as sales force automation (SFA) software, helps businesses track and manage customer interactions in a single system of record. A CRM will record interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. CRM software is most commonly implemented in sales departments to act as the central hub for sales force automation, including contact, account, and opportunity management. CRM software is often delivered separately from other enterprise solutions, such as ERP systems, marketing automation software, and customer service software, but is often integrated with other business applications to facilitate an enhanced and coordinated customer experience.
The average price per user on a subscription CRM generally ranges from $30 to $80. While there are more premium or bare-bones CRMs that are either cheaper or more expensive than this, this will generally be the average price.
As per the Regional Research Reports, the estimated breakdown time for the return of investment (ROI) as of 2021:
- 24.5% of buyers see an ROI in 7-12 months
- 50% of buyers see an ROI in 6 months or less
- 5% of buyers see an ROI from 24-36 months
- 11% of buyers see an ROI in 13-24 months
- 7.5 %of buyers haven’t realized a full payback yet
CRM Software Trends
Lead-to-account matching and routing
Lead-to-account matching and routing enable businesses to get a more comprehensive picture of leads and engagement within their account-based strategy and follow up with captured lead more quicker. This is a growing need in sales organizations as many businesses find it difficult to route leads quickly and often even find duplicate outdated leads within their CRM. Lead-to-account matching has powerful features that can identify duplicate leads and ensure that they aren’t imported into the CRM when there is already a pre-existing contact for the same person.
Artificial intelligence and CRMs
Automation of manual tasks can save workers tons of time in manual labor. There is even a different type of software for automating manual sales tasks called AI sales assistant software. AI sales assistants often work alongside other programs, integrate with an existing CRM software, or are sometimes even built within a CRM. AI sales assistants can automate manual tasks such as lead qualification and follow-up, pipeline management, forecasting, meeting scheduling, and data entry.
Key Market Trends & Statistics
- Global CRM software spending hit USD 52.3 billion in 2021
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions are forecasted to account for 73% of the overall CRM
- The CRM software market is projected to be worth more than USD 100 billion by 2030
- The top 5 CRM software vendors accounted for over 40% of the total CRM software market share
- The largest vendor of CRM software is Salesforce, which is estimated to account for 20.1% of the CRM market share
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Adobe Inc.
- SugarCRM Inc.
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd
- Copper CRM, Inc.
- Insightly Inc.
- HubSpot
- Shape Software
- ActiveCampaign
- Freshsales
- Pipedrive
- SharpSpring
- Keap
- Thryv
- Pipeliner CRM
- Nimble
- Vendasta
- Nextiva
- Zendesk Sell (formerly Base)
- edrone
- Salesflare
- Creatio
