Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2022 to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Mar-1— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Agriculture technology or AgTech is the use of technology in agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture with the aim of improving yield, efficiency and profitability for farm managers and growers. Agriculture must embrace a digital, connectivity-fueled transformation in order to overcome increasing demand and several disruptive forces. This is hugely important as the worldwide value of technology and data-driven farming is estimated to reach nearly $27 billion by the end of 2020. For instance, GPS agriculture, also known as satellite farming, is the use of GPS technology to increase farm efficiency. There are many ways GPS technology is being used in agritech to boost yields while minimizing inputs.

This report contains the market size and forecasts of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service in the global market, including the following market information:

  • Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)
  • Global top five Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

  • Software-as-a-Service
  • Equipment-as-a-Service

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market, By Technology, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, By Technology, 2021 (%)

  • Data Analytics and Intelligence
  • Guidance Technology
  • Sensing Technology
  • Variable Rate Application Technology
  • Others

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

  • Yield Mapping and Monitoring
  • Soil Management
  • Crop Health Management
  • Navigation and Positioning
  • Others

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market, By End Users, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2021 (%)

  • Farmland and Farms
  • Agricultural Cooperatives
  • Others

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitor Analysis of the Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

  • Key companies Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

  • AGCO
  • SZ DJI Technology
  • Precision Hawk
  • Small Robot Company
  • Syngenta
  • Accenture
  • CLAAS
  • Ceres Imaging
  • Hexagon Agriculture
  • Taranis
  • Fujitsu

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What will the market forecast and the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?
  • What are the top driving elements of the industry?
  • What are the key trends and dynamics of the market?
  • What are the obstacles developed to the market?
  • How much can incremental dollar investment opportunities be witnessed in the market over the forecast period?
  • Who are the leading companies with their market positioning share?
  • Analysis of the companies and the market through SWOT, PORTER’s, and PESTEL study.

Why do you need to purchase this report?

  • Identify the market shares, latest developments, and strategies of the major market players
  • Determine the prospective investment areas based on the detailed trend examination of the global market over the next years.
  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different market segments in the top spending countries worldwide and identify their opportunities.
  • Strengthen your market understanding regarding demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
  • Identify the major channels driving the global market, providing a clear picture of the future opportunities that can be tapped, and resulting in revenue expansion.
  • Channelize capitals by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the global market.
  • 3-months of analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

