Credit and equity: Alessandro Noceti, a committed Director at Valeur Group

London, UK, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Alessandro Noceti is a committed professional in the credit and equity markets with over 10 years of experience. Throughout his career, he has taken on multiple roles of increasing responsibility in the financial industry. As of today, he holds the positions of Director of Valeur Capital Ltd and Valeur Securities SA at Valeur Group, an independent firm known for its extensive experience in asset management, investment advisory, trading, research, and real estate services. He is also Responsible for the Group’s Distribution.

Alessandro Noceti’s dedication as Director of Valeur Capital Ltd and Valeur Securities SA

Alessandro Noceti is a driven financial expert with expertise in financial engineering, asset management, and investment advisory. He joined Valeur Group in 2015, bringing with him over 10 years of experience in the credit and equity markets. Today he is at the helm of two companies belonging to the Group – Valeur Capital Ltd and Valeur Securities SA – and is Responsible for the Group’s Distribution. At Valeur Capital Ltd, he is focused on designing advanced financial engineering techniques, conducting research, and analyzing markets. The company is based in London is at the heart of the Group’s asset management and customized investment product services. It manages Luxembourg-based funds (SIF and UCITS) and is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. As Director of Valeur Securities SA since 2019, Alessandro Noceti also leads the Group’s trading desk based in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. The company provides an investment platform with wide access to the market and is authorized by FINMA (Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority) for the distribution of collective investment schemes. The team of traders at Valeur Securities SA has extensive experience in traditional and alternative asset classes, as well as in order execution. As part of Valeur Group, Valeur Capital Ltd and Valeur Securities SA work together with Valeur SA, Valeur Concept SA, and LinkedTrade Technologies Ltd.

Alessandro Noceti’s career developmemt in the financial industry

Alessandro Noceti’s career in finance is built upon international work experience and a strong academic background. After graduating in Economics at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy, in 2007 he obtained a Master in European Business Studies with major in Finance from ESCP-EAP European School of Management (London/Turin). He was also a member of the Institute’s BDE Committee. In 2018, he also completed a Master in Business Administration from ESCP Business School in London. His professional journey began in 2008 at Credit Suisse International’s London branch, where he first worked as an Analyst in the Investment Banking – Equity and Fixed Income Derivatives Sales Department. He went on to serve as an Associate covering sales for Italian retail and institutional clients from 2010 to 2011. Throughout his time at Credit Suisse International, Alessandro Noceti held further positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President in charge of covering sales for the Italian Real Money sector from 2012 to 2014 and Director for the Italian Pension Fund cluster. The latter marked the end of his successful career at Credit Suisse International before joining Valeur Group. Alessandro Noceti is proficient in multiple languages, including Italian, English, and Spanish.