IES-INCA and NSCC join hands to accelerate innovations in high-performance computing amongst engineers

Singapore, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — The IES-Incubator and Accelerator (IES-INCA), Singapore’s deep tech incubator for entrepreneurial engineers, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore on 28 February 2023. The new strategic three-year partnership seeks to equip local engineers with vital high performance computing (HPC) know-how and resources for creating competitive products, services and solutions to address national and global challenges.

Under the agreement, both parties will identify potential areas of collaboration in the field of supercomputing, networking and scientific software applications. The partnership will draw on complementary strengths of the signatories to enable engineers to harness the power of HPC to accelerate their innovation journey. A platform “by engineers for engineers”, IES-INCA has rich experience in scaling deep tech ventures with a focus on quality engineering while NSCC manages Singapore’s first national petascale facility with available HPC resources.

IES-INCA and NSCC will jointly develop a HPC curriculum for upskilling engineers to leverage HPC for optimising research and development processes and sharpen their competitive edge. Both parties are committed to train engineers through initiatives such as HPC awareness talks, training workshops and development of HPC-enabled projects. The MoU also entails the promotion of joint research collaboration opportunities for engineers to assist in sourcing and selecting strategic engineering projects in HPC-enabled applications.

“Whether it is for artificial intelligence, biotech or quantum technology, HPC is a crucial resource in bolstering Singapore’s deep tech advancements to realise an innovation led economy. This collaboration increases the accessibility of our engineers to the national strategic technological platform and will nurture HPC-enabled engineers to drive greater innovations across multiple fields,” said Er. Chong Kee Sen, Chairman of Board of Directors.

“Engineers play a key role in realising NSCC’s task to leverage HPC to advance Singapore’s strategic interests, boost initiatives and facilitate industry transformation. We are delighted to work with IES-INCA, the only tech accelerator in Singapore that focuses on engineers, engineering and deep tech, to empower engineers with HPC competence and direct their ingenuity towards the transformation of our economy, our society and our lives,” said Associate Professor Tan Tin Wee, Chief Executive, NSCC.