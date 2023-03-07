Key Takeaways – Seminar On Writing Business Proposals: Madrigal Communications

Sydney, Australia, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, we had the opportunity to attend a seminar on writing business proposals hosted by the team at Madrigal Communications. The seminar covered in detail tips and techniques for both up-and-coming and seasoned writers to adopt to write winning proposals.

Addressing concerns about high levels of competition, Tim Entwisle, director at Madrigal Communications, asserted the importance of adhering to tender requirements.

Expanding on the topic, he stated, ”Many organisations lose valuable opportunities because they focus on self-promotion and marketing. You have to understand tender proposals are technical documents. Your achievements and experience are just empty words if your proposal fails to meet the stated requirements.”

He highlighted,” Writers must take into consideration the “signal-to-noise” value ratio when drafting tenders. You want to highlight information relevant to the buyer. Incorporate case studies, CVs, and graphs, and charts to summarise information. Focus on the why and how of your tender response. Remember, anything that does not add value to the buyer is plain noise.”

Other highlighted items to include in your business proposal include:

Competitive advantage to showcase how you are better than your rivals (make sure you identify your strengths and weaknesses against them and write the narrative accordingly)

Support your financial plans and claims with evidence and factual data—balance sheets, current profit and loss statements, income sources and costs are often required

Highlight your market positioning with benefits, strengths and your unique selling proposition

Include details of your team, previous projects and capabilities

