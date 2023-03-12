GreenTree Electronics Becomes Global Distributor of Obsolete Electronic Components

Tel Aviv, Israel, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — The addition of obsolete electronic components to GreenTree Electronics’ product line is a response to growing demand from customers who need access to older, hard-to-find components for their projects. By becoming a global obsolete components supplier, GreenTree Electronics is now able to source components from all over the world, ensuring that customers have access to the components they need, regardless of their location.

“We’re excited to expand our product offerings to include obsolete electronic components,” said Guy Aviv, CEO of GreenTree Electronics. “We understand the importance of being suppliers of obsolete electronic components for our customers, and we’re committed to providing them with the best possible solutions for their manufacturing and repair needs.”

GreenTree Electronics has a team of experienced and knowledgeable experts who can help customers identify the right obsolete electronic components for their projects. The company’s website also features a user-friendly search function that allows customers to easily find the components they need.

For more information about GreenTree Electronics’ new product offerings, visit the company’s website at https://www.gtelec.com

About GreenTree Electronics

GreenTree Electronics is a leading obsolete electronic components distributor, offering a wide range of products and solutions for customers in the manufacturing, repair, and maintenance industries. With a commitment to quality and customer service, GreenTree Electronics has built a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses around the world.

Contact:

Address: 53 Metudela St., Tel Aviv,

Israel, 6954848

Tel: +972-3-6436316

Email: Sales@gtelec.com