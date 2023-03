Doug Dvorak to provide Sales Training to Iron Horse RV Sales Team on March 27, 2023 in Rexburg, ID

Chicago, IL, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Doug Dvorak is pleased to announce he will be conducting a sales excellence training program for the Iron Horse RV sales team in Rexburg, ID on March 27, 2023 in Rexburg, ID.

About Iron Horse RV:

Iron Horse RV and Trailers is a locally owned and operated dealership in Rexburg, ID. We are a full service RV and Trailer dealership. Serving the Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Blackfoot and Pocatello areas. We provide a high service, family friendly dealership where you can relax and view inventory, ask questions and find what fits you best.

The well-known sales coach and motivational speaker, who has delivered presentations and workshops in more than 100 countries to over a million people, will be working with CompTIA to help its team by covering the importance of sales and leadership.

In his workshops, Dvorak discusses issues, such as helping teams work together, allowing them to have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity, resulting in improved overall morale, increases in productivity and reductions in overall turnover.

To learn more about Doug Dvorak and his workshops, visit his site online salescoach.us or contact him directly at (847) 359-6969.

About Doug Dvorak : Doug Dvorak is the world’s leading motivational speaker, sales trainer & sales coach. He speaks over 50 times per year around the globe. Dvorak is a member of the motivational speaker hall of fame, is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and holds a BS, MBA & Doctor of Laws, hc. Dvorak is also a graduate of Second City, the oldest & most prestigious improvisational comedy school in the world.

