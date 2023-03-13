Tarps Now® Releases New Guide to Construction Tarps

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2023-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational entitled “Guide to Construction Tarps – Workplace Safety and Equipment Protection”. This new guide focuses on the opportunities to increase workplace safety and equipment protection both on and off the job site. Also highlighted some of the most common types of construction tarps and explain what they are used for. By understanding the different types of Construction Tarps available, contractors can make sure that selections are appropriate for any given task.

Heavy-duty industrial grade construction tarps provide a safe environment at job sites, plants, warehouses, in the field, and other work areas. They help protect people, equipment, and structures in these locations and take a wide range of forms. Types of construction tarps we have available for purchase include temporary building enclosure tarps, containment tarps, scaffold sheeting and scaffold tarps, concrete curing blankets, safety debris netting, construction scaffold debris netting, orange barrier fencing, safety snow fencing, lifting tarps, construction debris tarps, snow tarps, and basic tarps.

Construction tarps are available in a range of sizes, weights, and colors, and can also be custom made to fit very unique contractor specifications such as temperature changes, moisture, abrasion, and high winds, as well as fire retardant. These tarps are ideal for guarding a building’s interior from the elements, preventing moisture buildup on scaffolding that could lead to injuries, equipment coverage, temporary walls or fences, and other key applications. Another important segment included are construction privacy fence screens with an 87-percent shade rating. See:

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

