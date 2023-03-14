Valeur Group: interview with CEO Lorenzo Vangelisti by “The CEO Publication”

With more than 25 years of international experience in banking, finance, and asset management, Lorenzo Vangelisti founded Valeur Group in 2010. As an independent business, the firm boasts significant and extensive experience in asset management, investment advisory, trading, research, and real estate services. It comprises five interrelated companies – Valeur Capital Ltd., Valeur Securities SA, Valeur SA, Valeur Concept SA, and LinkedTrade Technologies Ltd. – which provide high value-added solutions to build customized strategies and investment products. Since its establishment, the firm’s mission is to provide a safe and solid financial harbor for clients while generating returns using excellence, proactivity and efficiency.

Insights into Valeur Group’s strategies unveiled by CEO Lorenzo Vangelisti

London, UK, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Lorenzo Vangelisti shares his vision for building successful businesses in a rapidly changing world, emphasizing the importance of building a team of highly skilled professionals who can adapt to market changes. Since founding Valeur Group in 2010, he has focused on constant skills development and market knowledge, resulting in a successful and truly international firm comprised of five interrelated companies. “Surround yourself with those on the same mission as you. The goal can be reached alone, but only together can we go further”, stated the CEO in his approach to creating thriving businesses in today’s rapidly changing world. Valeur Group, now a truly international firm, was discussed by the CEO in an interview with “The CEO Publication”, a global business magazine recognizing CEOs across the industry vertical. Lorenzo Vangelisti emphasized that “by combining everyone’s experience and skills, the path to reach the goal can acquire an even greater value and go far beyond what was initially hoped for”. Furthermore, he recalled the Group’s support for young talents to grow into successful investment professionals, stating that these individuals remain a valuable contribution to the firm’s success. As of today, many of them have grown into senior roles within the firm.

Lorenzo Vangelisti on Valeur Group’s commitment to innovation, technology, and social causes

Valeur Group has long been committed to innovation and technology, which have played a critical role in driving its growth alongside human capital. One example is the acquisition of LinkedTrade Technologies – a SaaS multi-dealer platform leading the way in the digital transformation of the structured products industry – which operates to make structured products available to all investors with a high level of transparency. This acquisition has further bolstered the Group’s position and offerings in the investment solutions space. As Lorenzo Vangelisti went on to explain in the interview, another significant undertaking driven by innovation and technology occurred in 2021, with the launch of Valeur Digital Platform, a blend of cutting-edge technology and long-standing expertise in the structured products sector. This platform has since proven to be a reliable solution that minimizes operational risks and time expenditures while scaling up distribution across various channels. During the interview, Lorenzo Vangelisti also stressed the importance of being committed to social causes, which is the reason behind the establishment of Valeur Foundation, a non-profit organization he founded to support humanitarian initiatives, social projects, animal welfare, and sports associations.