Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Dynamics, Future Trends, Market Growth, Regional Overview and Size Estimation By 2030

Desktop as a service (DaaS) options provide a virtualized desktop trip to users, entirely from the cloud. Unlike virtual computing device infrastructure (VDI) software, which utilize on-premises web hosting for computer virtualization, DaaS solutions middle round cloud internet hosting the computing device admin console and virtual desktops. DaaS eliminates the want for agencies to purchase the bodily infrastructure related with laptop virtualization, alternatively functioning via subscription- and usage-based charge structures.
DaaS is highly available all through an business enterprise and can be used by means of every body that might need it. It applications vary from being the backbone of college computer labs to testing code performance on unique working systems, and more. The high versatility with no fundamental infrastructure gain makes DaaS extraordinarily precious across numerous fields and job types; furthermore, it can be used alongside numerous other software, both aaS and not.
Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global desktop as a service (DaaS) market based on solution, organizational size, deployment mode and industry at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Analysis, by Solution
- Solution
- Services
Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Analysis, by Organisational Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid Cloud
Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Analysis, by Industry
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Government
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Education
Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Desktop as a Service (DaaS) revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Desktop as a Service (DaaS) revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Desktop as a Service (DaaS) sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Manufacturers –
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fujitsu
- NetApp
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- NTT Communications Ltd.
- VMware
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Cloudalize
- Amazon Web Services
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
