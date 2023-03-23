Shreekant Patil Helped To Launch Maharashtra’s First Ever Private Startup Hub At NIMA Nashik

Nashik, Maharashtra, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — On March 15th, 2023, NIMA, under the guidance of a mentor at Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub & AYE, CE. Shreekant Patil, who is also chairman of NIMA Startup & Standup Committee launched Maharashtra’s first ever-private startup hub.

Nashik region is lacking in startup ecosystem and awareness, according to Shreekant Patil, who is mentoring with various states in India and globally to create & strengthen the startup ecosystem. And with Mr. Dhananjay Bele, president of NIMA, in support, he worked to finalize technicalities to set up this first startup hub in Nashik.

This hub will support the growth of as many potential entrepreneurs as possible while adhering to MSInS and Startup India guidelines to strengthen Nashik, Maharashtra’s startup ecosystem.

Moreover, Hub arranges programs with the coordination of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society & NSDC.

Program Lineup :

Ideation, validation, registration, early stage, scaleup, seed funding, entrepreneurship, innovation challenges, government schemes, incubation, international bridging, discussions, etc. are all included in the program schedule.

Mr. Dhananjay Bele, President, NIMA, MIDC RO, Mr. Nitin Gavli, Mr. Shailesh Rajput, Joint Director, DIC, Mr. Shailesh Rajput, Asst. Commissioner, NSDC, MS. Anisha Tadvi, and Startup Mentor Mr. Shreekant Patil were present for the inauguration of the NIMA Startup Hub at NIMA House.

During this event, Shreekant Patil gave a session on Startup India Awareness for MSMEs, Women Entrepreneurs, and Students. More than 100 people attended the event to benefit from it.

The president of NIMA accepted the challenge of creating 500 startups in Nashik by the end of 2023. Delegates Mr. Rajput, Mr. Gavli, and MS. Tadvi praised this initiative and pledged their support to startups by way of MIDC land distribution, subsidies, and ongoing assistance.

Every month’s on 1st and 15th date, CE. Shreekant Patil will host the SAP – Startup India Awareness Program at Nashik Industries & Manufacturers’ Association.