BridgeVoice is Excited to Exhibit at the 30th Convergence India Expo

New Delhi, India, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — BridgeVoice is delighted to announce that it is exhibiting at the 30th Convergence India Expo, set to be held from 27th – 29th March 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Team BridgeVoice will be available at Booth #B242 to interact with 1000+ participants from 40 countries, over 200 start-ups from across India, 100 senior speakers from government and industry, and 50,000 visitors over three days.

Since 1992, Convergence India has heralded the telecom revolution in the country. Today, it showcases the shift towards a digital world, with new use cases in the fields of telecom, satcom, broadcast, 5G & 6G networks, IT solutions like cloud, Big Data and analytics, AI, smart homes, M2M, IoT, Embedded, Blockchain, FinTech, and Digital Gaming – the entire gamut of digital solutions.