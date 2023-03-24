Business Intelligence Software Market, Reaching at a CAGR of 11.5% Between the Forecast Period of 2022-2030

Business Intelligence Software Market Definition

Implementing analytics software has been a major initiative for companies undergoing digital transformation, and the main subsection of analytics tools deployed in companies are business intelligence (BI) tools. These BI tools help to provide visibility into a company’s data. By being able to visualize and understand business data, employees can make more informed decisions and impact the company in a positive way. With the amount of data accessible to businesses today, it is a near necessity that they implement some type of BI software to better understand and act on that data.

Business Intelligence Software Market Pricing

The Business Intelligence Software pricing ranges from USD 29 to USD 150 per user per month. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. Data visualization, geospatial analysis, data management, self-service analytics, and data integration are some of the common features of Business Intelligence Software

Business Intelligence Software Market Scope

The research report on the Business Intelligence Software market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Business Intelligence Software market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Business Intelligence Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Business Intelligence Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global top five Business Intelligence Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Business Intelligence Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Business Intelligence Software Market Segmentation

Global Business Intelligence Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Business Intelligence Software Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global Business Intelligence Software Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Business Intelligence Software Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Business Intelligence Software Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Business Intelligence Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Business Intelligence Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Business Intelligence Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed the leading competitors in the market, namely:

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cloud9 Analytics

Informatica

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

