Event Ticket Industry Market to Experience Significant Growth by 2030

According to industry representatives, tickets of popular events sold on the primary market are sometimes priced below the market price, partly because performers want to make tickets affordable and maintain fans’ goodwill. On the secondary market, tickets are frequently resold for more than face value. Primary and secondary market ticketing companies charged total fees averaging 27 percent and 31 percent of the ticket price, respectively, in a nongeneralizable sample of events reviewed by GAO.
COVID-19 has affected the global economy in three ways: by directly affecting production and demand, creating supply chain and market disruption, and its financial impact on firms and financial markets. COVID-19 outbreak has brought effects on many aspects like flight cancellations, travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the Event Tickets market volatility, falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
Global Event Ticket Industry Market Segmentation:
Global Event Ticket Industry Market, by Type
- Primary
- Secondary
Global Event Ticket Industry Market, by Event Type
- Sporting events
- Concerts
- Performing arts
- Others
Based on the region, the Global Event Ticket Industry printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Event Ticket Industry.
Global Event Ticket Industry Market, by region
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major market players covered in the Global Event Ticket Industry Market:
- Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
- AXS Group LLC
- Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd
- Cinemark Holdings Inc
- Coast To Coast Tickets LLC
- CTS Eventim AG and Co KGaA
- eBay Inc
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc
- TickPick LLC
(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Competitive Landscape:
- Established companies in the market with a major market share
- Emerging players who are growing rapidly
- New Entrants and Prominent Startups
- Competitive Product Benchmarking
- Product Development Matrix
