Panasonic Hosts Future Electronics Appreciation Day

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was treated to an Appreciation Day by Panasonic. Panasonic is a supplier to Future Electronics, providing components that power home appliances, consumer electronics, computers, healthcare products and more.

Future Electronics connects customers with Panasonic’s components. The two companies have had a great relationship for many years and on March 15th, Panasonic hosted the special day. The Appreciation Day consisted of a delicious Cabane à Sucre style lunch for all Future Electronics employees.

Cabane à Sucre is a special Canadian tradition (called Sugar Shack in English). The traditional lunch or breakfast consists of pea soup, ham, bacon, sausage, omelet, baked beans, fresh bread, and of course, maple syrup.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

