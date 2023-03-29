SK MHE Training Launches Comprehensive Forklift Training Course

Staines, United Kingdom, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — SK MHE Training announced the launch of its comprehensive forklift training course in London for operators. The 6-hour program is designed to help attendees gain the necessary skills and knowledge to become certified forklift operators through an intensive and interactive learning experience.

Students will learn about the principles of safe operation, general maintenance, handling types of materials, and maneuvering in tight spaces. In addition, students will receive instruction on specific types of forklifts such as electric pallet jacks and reach trucks. Throughout the course, there will be practical application tests to ensure trainees receive hands-on experience and fully understand the material.

Experienced forklift instructors

The forklift training course is facilitated by world-class instructors who have extensive experience in operating machinery safely and efficiently in various industrial settings. Students will also benefit from small class sizes, which allow them to get personalized attention from instructors while still developing essential skills in a supportive group environment. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a certification of successful completion that is valid for three years.

“We are very excited to launch our new forklift training course,” said Suresh Kumar, founder at SK MHE Training. “This is a great opportunity for employers looking to increase safety standards in their warehouse or factory operations as well as individuals seeking certifications for better job opportunities.”

For more information about SK MHE Training’s Forklift Certification Program or to register for classes visit the online website.

ABOUT

At SK MHE Training, our mission is to provide unrivaled expertise and comprehensive training solutions for Material Handling Equipment (MHE) operators and industry professionals. Our robust training programs, coupled with practical knowledge and experience, have established us as a leading choice for world-class MHE training solutions. Our seasoned instructors possess vast experience working with various MHE types, including forklifts, reach trucks, pallet jacks, order pickers, and more.

Press Contact

Phone: +(44) 7956359625

Email: info@skmhe.co.uk

SUMMARY

SK MHE Training is committed to consistently enhancing and diversifying our course offerings to cater to the growing demands of various sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, construction, and retail. To accommodate the unique needs of each business and individual, our flexible training modules are customizable.