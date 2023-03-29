CD Bioparticles Launches mRNA Transfection Reagents for Research Applications

New York, USA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, recently introduced a line of highly efficient mRNA Transfection Reagents with low toxicity for research applications, including the mRNA Transfection Reagent, Stem mRNA Transfection Reagent, and mRNA/gRNA Transfection Reagent.

mRNA transfection is the process of introducing and expressing mRNA fragments in cells. In vitro transcribed or synthesized mRNA can be transfected directly into cells. Due to the elimination of the transcription process, mRNA transfection involves only translation and yields faster and more direct results than DNA transfection. Of course, mRNA transfection is limited to instantaneous expressions. Unlike DNA and viral vectors, mRNA will not be inserted into the host genomes that modify genetic information, and proteins encoded by mRNA fragments will only be expressed instantaneously and then degraded rapidly, minimizing the risk of gene integration and being highly safe. Moreover, compared with proteins and viruses, which encounter rapid degradation, mRNA fragments can efficiently express desired proteins within the cellular environment with a simpler preparation process, lower cost, and easier industrial manufacturing pipeline.

However, various challenges can arise during research. For instance, mRNA is a single-stranded, unstable, and degradable fragment, and electrostatic repulsion makes it harder for mRNA molecules to cross cell membranes. Additionally, mRNA synthesized in vitro is inefficient for in vivo use, as it is not a stable macromolecule and is sensitive to shear stress. Furthermore, the short mRNA half-life of in vivo tends to limit sufficient protein expression.

With customized delivery strategies, precise design and transformation of drugs/drug-loaded cargos, and advanced technology platforms, CD Bioparticles now offers a series of mRNA Transfection Reagents for researchers to assist the transfection of lipid vectors for mRNA into target cells. In addition, these new reagents can be applied in various fields, such as mRNA-base vaccine therapy for malignant tumors, protein replacement therapy, and gene editing using mRNA recombination technology. mRNA vaccines protect against infectious diseases like influenza, rabies, HIV and Zika virus infections.

This mRNA Transfection Reagent (Catalog: WHM-OB24, unit size of 50 µL, 500 µL, 1 mL, and 5×1 mL) is designed for mRNA transfection with high efficiency and low toxicity. It has several advantages over plasmid DNA delivery, as nuclear absorption is not required and the translation of mRNA into protein occurs in the cytoplasm, resulting in faster protein expression than DNA transfection and no genome integration. Additionally, it expresses proteins in a completely promoter-independent manner.

For more information about mRNA Transfection Reagents or other transfection products, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.